After Asim Munir, Bilawal Bhutto issues fresh war threat to India over Indus Waters Treaty: 'Strong enough to get back all six rivers...'

After Pakistan army chief Asim Munir’s nuclear threat to India, former Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto on Monday issued fresh warnings to New Delhi. He said that ‘every Pakistani is ready to fight a war if India continues to make changes to the Indus Waters Treaty.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 12:12 PM IST

In a fresh threat against India, Pakistan's former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto warned of war if New Delhi continues making changes to the Indus Waters Treaty. Speaking at an event organised by the Culture Department of the Government of Sindh on Monday, he said, "If Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces an attack on Indus, he attacks our history, our culture, and our civilisation." His remarks come a day after Field Marshal Asim Munir posed a nuclear threat to India and “half the world” if Pakistan faced an existential threat in a future war with New Delhi.

Bilawal Bhutto issues fresh threat to India: What is it about?

Bilawal Bhutto, the Pakistan Peoples Party's Chairman, recently addressed India's attack on the Indus Waters Treaty, while he delivered a speech at the concluding ceremony of the three-day urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai in Bhit Shah in Matiari district. “We have fought wars in the past, but the Indus was never attacked, and no one even thought of building dams or canals on the river,” he was quoted as saying by Pakistan’s The Express Tribune.

During the speech, he told his supporters that Pakistan is ready to fight a war and is strong enough to get back all six rivers from India.  “So, if you think of attacking Sindoor, then know that the people of every province of Pakistan are ready to fight you — and this is a war that you will lose,” he reportedly said.

Following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, India suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with immediate effect. The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, put on hold the treaty in abeyance until Pakistan stops its continued support for cross-border terrorism.

What was Asim Munir's nuclear threat?

During his visit to the US, Asim Munir issued a nuclear threat if India tries to build a dam. "We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we will take half the world down with us," he said while addressing the Pakistani diaspora in Tampa, Florida. "We will wait for India to build a dam, and when they do so, we will destroy it," he added. Munir is currently on a visit to the US, his second in two months.

 

 

