After announcing new Afghan government, Taliban says will uphold Sharia law, protect human, minorities' rights

The Taliban announced Afghanistan's new government on Tuesday and declared the restoration of their Islamic Emirate, with Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund becoming the head of the new regime.

With this announcement, the Taliban Supreme Leader (Amir-ul Muminin) Hibatullah Akhundzada issued the government's first statement, saying that the group will uphold Sharia law, protect human rights and respect international rights.

The new regime of Taliban will be committed to all international laws and treaties, resolutions, and commitments, which will not be in conflict with Islamic laws and Afghanistan's national values, the group said, issuing a new statement.

The group will take serious and effective steps to protect human rights, minorities' rights as well as the rights of the underprivileged groups under the framework of demands of Islam, it said.

Within the framework of Sharia laws, the Taliban said they would provide a healthy and safe environment for religious and modern sciences to Afghan nationals.

The Taliban will work to improve the quality of media in Afghanistan as well as for their freedom and functioning, the group said, adding, "We consider it our duty to take into account the sacred precepts of Islam, the national interests of the country and impartiality in our broadcasts."

"Afghanistan's soil will not be used against the security of any other country," under the regime of the Taliban, they added.

The group also added, "We want to have a peaceful, prosperous, and self-reliant Afghanistan, for which we will strive to eliminate all causes of war and strife in the country, and our countrymen to live in complete security and comfort."