German software giant SAP plans to eliminate around 10,000 jobs as it accelerates push into AI. Cuts through layoffs, attrition and voluntary exits.

Europe's largest technology company is preparing for another major workforce shake-up.

German software giant SAP is planning to eliminate around 10,000 jobs as it accelerates its push into artificial intelligence, according to media reports. Move comes less than three years after company announced a separate restructuring programme affecting thousands of employees.

Cuts are expected to happen through a mix of layoffs, attrition and voluntary exits. SAP has not publicly detailed which teams could be affected.

Company employs more than 1,00,000 people globally and is one of world's biggest makers of enterprise software. Its products are used by businesses to manage finance, supply chains, human resources and other critical operations.

Why is SAP cutting jobs?

Like many technology companies, SAP is reshaping its business around artificial intelligence. Demand for AI-powered software tools has surged over past two years, prompting firms to redirect spending and talent toward products that can automate tasks and improve productivity.

SAP has been investing heavily in AI features across its software portfolio. Company has also been integrating AI capabilities into its cloud offerings, an area that has become a key growth engine.

Reports suggest latest job cuts are part of a broader effort to streamline operations and free up resources for AI-related investments.

Not SAP's first restructuring

This is not first time SAP has overhauled its workforce. In early 2024, company announced a restructuring plan affecting about 8,000 positions. At time, SAP said it wanted to focus more aggressively on strategic growth areas, particularly business AI.

Despite reducing roles, company has continued hiring in selected high-growth segments. That means some employees may be moved into new positions while others could exit company.

How many Indian employees could lose their jobs?

Indian employees could also be affected by the proposed restructuring, given SAP's significant presence in the country.

The company employs approximately 18,000 people across its Indian operations, including Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata.

SAP has not specified any particular office, department, or team in India that is facing confirmed layoffs. Additionally, the company has not disclosed the number of employees in India who might be impacted by the reported restructuring. This uncertainty stems from significant changes in India's technology workforce driven by the adoption of AI and automation.

AI is changing hiring across tech

SAP's plans reflect a wider trend across the technology sector. Industry experts say AI is not just creating new roles, it is also forcing companies to rethink existing ones. Automation is reducing need for some manual and repetitive jobs, while demand is rising for AI engineers, data scientists and cloud specialists.

For SAP, shift is critical as it competes with global rivals like Microsoft, Oracle and Salesforce in AI-driven enterprise software market. While company has not confirmed timeline for cuts, reports suggest process could unfold over coming months as part of its broader AI strategy.