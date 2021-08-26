After Afghanistan, huge explosion rocks Kazakhstan, govt says fire broke out near military warehouse

Kazakhstan blast

After Afghanistan, a huge explosion has been reported in Kazakhstan as well. Several people are reported to have been injured in the explosion in the city of Taraz, Kazakhstan. The blast took place near the military base. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, the Kazakh Defence Ministry has said that the explosion resulted from a fire at a warehouse of a military unit.

"At approximately 19:00 [13:00 GMT], a fire broke out near a warehouse of a military unit stationed in the Jambyl region's Bayzak district. As a result of the fire, unidentified objects exploded," the Kazakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Fire brigades continue the effort to eliminate the fire, causes of the incident are being established. The defence ministry also sent a commission headed by Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Shpekbaev to the scene.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)