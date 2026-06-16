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After 488 days, PM Modi and Donald Trump finally meet at G7 Summit | WATCH

After a gap of 488 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump finally met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 08:01 PM IST

After 488 days, PM Modi and Donald Trump finally meet at G7 Summit | WATCH
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. (Pic Credits: Screengrab from ANI video)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump finally met in person after 488 days (16 months and 3 days) and had a brief interaction on the second day of the 52nd G7 Summit in France. Several pictures and videos of the iconic meet are all over social media wherein the two powerful leaders were seen shaking hands, with Trump patting PM Modi on his arm. 

For those unversed, this is India's 13th appearance at the Summit as a partner nation, and the 7th consecutive time the Prime Minister is participating in the global forum. 

Take a look

Not only this, PM Modi and US President Trump also sat side by side at the G7 session. Apart from this, a bilateral meeting between PM Modi and US President Trump is also scheduled for June 17, as confirmed by the White House. 

On Tuesday, PM Modi was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron upon his arrival at the summit venue, following which the Indian Prime Minister joined leaders of the G7 member nations and invited countries for the customary family photograph.

In the iconic frame, alongside PM Modi were key world leaders such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron,  German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Council President Antonio Costa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, US President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

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