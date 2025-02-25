Malaysia in December 2024 agreed to resume the search for the ill-fated Flight MH370, more than 10 years after it disappeared in one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries.

Seabed exploration firm Ocean Infinity has resumed a search for the wreckage of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, British media reported on Monday (February 24).

The firm, which Malaysia engaged in 2018 to search in the southern Indian Ocean to no avail, began its search in a new zone in the Indian Ocean some 1,931 km (1,200 miles) off Perth, Australia over the weekend, reported The Telegraph, quoting marine tracking websites.

Malaysia in December 2024 agreed to resume the search for the ill-fated Flight MH370, more than 10 years after it disappeared in one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries. Malaysian authorities then said it had assessed new data on the possible location from multiple experts and Ocean Infinity was confident about the chances of locating the wreckage, but no precise location of the new search area was given. Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew, vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.

Debris, some confirmed, and some believed to be from the aircraft, has washed up along the coast of Africa and on islands in the Indian Ocean. More than 150 Chinese passengers were on the flight.

Others included 50 Malaysians as well as citizens of France, Australia, Indonesia, India, the United States, Ukraine and Canada, among others.

