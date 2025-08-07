Twitter
WORLD

After 100 billion USD investment, Apple CEO Tim Cook presents 'made in America' 24k gold gift to US President Donald Trump, watch video

Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced new investments worth $100 billion in US manufacturing. Now, Apple's total investments will be spiked to $600 billion. Following this he present unique gift to Donald Trump. What is in the gift?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 07:59 AM IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced new investments worth $100 billion in US manufacturing. Now, Apple's total investments will be spiked to $600 billion. Following this, Apple CEO also gave a 'one-of-a-kind' gift to US President Donald Trump. The gift is a large circular disc made from Corning’s Gorilla Glass, which is the same glass used in iPhones. The disc features the Apple logo cut into the center.

Moreover, the gift has President Trump’s name engraved on top, and the words “Made in USA – 2025”. Lastly, it has Tim Cook’s signature at the bottom. The glass was designed by retired US Marine Corps corporal who currently works at Apple. The base of the plaque is made of pure 24-karat gold, sourced from Utah. The price of gold is currently over $3,300 pet ounce, as per reports. Even the packaging box with the the Apple logo, is made in the United States. 

Tim Cook presents 'Made in America' gift to US President

In a video, Apple CEO Tim Cook presents a piece of Gorilla Glass and a golden stand to Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House in Washington, DC on August 6, 2025.  Tim cook says, ' The box (packaging box) was made here in the US, California. And this glass comes off the Corning line. Uh, it's engraved for President Trump. It's a unique unit of one. It was designed by a US Marine Corps corporal, a former one that works at Apple. And the base um comes from Utah and is 24 karat gold and it sits I'll take the liberty of setting it up."

US President Donald Trump thanked for the gift and said, 'So, fantastic. Isn't that nice? We're doing these things now in the United States instead of other countries, far away countries. This is a significant step toward the ultimate goal of ensuring that iPhones sold in the United States of America also are made in America with the mass infusion of capital it's announcing today. "

WATCH VIDEO:

 

