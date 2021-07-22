THIS country 'still lives like it's 2019', how it's safe from COVID-19 pandemic - read

The world is reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020, but there is one country on this planet where people are living their lives like the pre-COVID era.

No one wears a mask anymore and sometimes weeks go without a single person testing positive for COVID-19. The coronavirus ward has been unused for months and the isolation centres are empty.

Niger, which is situated in the African continent and has one of the highest poverty rates, is doing very well during the pandemic. There are no restrictions and businesses are flourishing as a result.

The demand for vaccines is so feeble that Niger has sent a huge chunk of supply abroad. Sani Issoufou, the country's oil minister said, "Here, we still live like it's 2019."

In May, Niger sent 100,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Ivory Coast, a country that has approximately the same population as Niger with 24 million people.

However, unlike Niger, the number of confirmed cases in the Ivory Coast is at least ten times more.

The country only posted just 194 deaths and less than 5,500 COVID-19 cases since the first cases were recorded in March 2020.

Reasons why it is less affected

Being at the southern tip of the Sahara Desert, it is comparatively warmer and drier than other African countries.

This could be one reason for the non-existence of coronavirus cases as high temperatures avoid people from gathering and it encourages them to stay inside.

The settlements across Niger have no connectivity and it is very difficult to travel within the country. This means it is difficult for the disease to spread.

Niger also has the world's youngest population and it makes it easier for them to naturally fight the virus.