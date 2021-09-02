Search icon
Afghanistan: Woman anchor back on Tolo TV weeks after Taliban takeover

A woman presenter in Afghanistan returned on air on Tolo TV weeks after the Taliban assumed control of the nation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 02, 2021, 01:48 PM IST

Several weeks have passed since the Taliban assumed control over Afghanistan and the humanitarian crisis in the country peaked. Amid the current situation in the country, a woman presenter returned to her morning show on the national television channel Tolo TV.

The woman host was seen presenting the breakfast show on the channel Tolo TV, which is aired in Afghanistan. This was welcomed by the citizens of Afghanistan and across the world, as the safety of women has been one of the biggest concerns after the Taliban took over the country.

Twitter user Saad Mohseni posted several still frames of the woman presenter hosting the breakfast show on Tolo TV, which is titled Bamdad e Khosh. He captioned the images, “Tolo TV’s breakfast show Bamdad e Khosh is back on with a female host.”

 

 

Twitter users expressed their delight after seeing the visuals of the TV presenter, hosting the show with a smile on her face. The tweet has now gathered thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets from impressed users.

Many women, especially from the field of journalism, have voiced their concerns regarding the safety and rights of females across the country as the Taliban has assumed control of the nation. Women are also actively trying to flee Afghanistan as the Taliban successfully taken over Kabul.

Several days after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, a one-of-a-kind interview was conducted by a female journalist named Behastha Arghand, where she interacted with a Taliban representative on television. The journalist later fled the country, stating that she, like several women, feared for her life under the control of the Taliban.

As the stills of Tolo TV’s breakfast show surfaced, many women and journalists in the country expressed their hope that the freedom of media and human rights will soon be restored in Afghanistan, and the safety issues for women will be resolved.

Yearender 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher, Yash, Jr NTR, breakthrough male performers of year
Janhvi Kapoor turns into 'little mermaid', fans call her 'next Kylie Jenner'
Christmas 2022: Trendy, fashionable, budget-friendly gifts to make you perfect Santa Claus for your loved ones
These bold pics of Sakshi Chopra, Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter, will blow your mind
Photos that prove Shweta Tiwari is ageing in reverse
