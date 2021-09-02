Afghanistan: Woman anchor back on Tolo TV weeks after Taliban takeover

Several weeks have passed since the Taliban assumed control over Afghanistan and the humanitarian crisis in the country peaked. Amid the current situation in the country, a woman presenter returned to her morning show on the national television channel Tolo TV.

The woman host was seen presenting the breakfast show on the channel Tolo TV, which is aired in Afghanistan. This was welcomed by the citizens of Afghanistan and across the world, as the safety of women has been one of the biggest concerns after the Taliban took over the country.

Twitter user Saad Mohseni posted several still frames of the woman presenter hosting the breakfast show on Tolo TV, which is titled Bamdad e Khosh. He captioned the images, “Tolo TV’s breakfast show Bamdad e Khosh is back on with a female host.”

TOLO TV’s breakfast show, Bamdad e Khosh, is back on with a female host via ⁦@TOLO_TV⁩ pic.twitter.com/UM1UQEb0WV — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) September 2, 2021

Twitter users expressed their delight after seeing the visuals of the TV presenter, hosting the show with a smile on her face. The tweet has now gathered thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets from impressed users.

Many women, especially from the field of journalism, have voiced their concerns regarding the safety and rights of females across the country as the Taliban has assumed control of the nation. Women are also actively trying to flee Afghanistan as the Taliban successfully taken over Kabul.

Several days after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, a one-of-a-kind interview was conducted by a female journalist named Behastha Arghand, where she interacted with a Taliban representative on television. The journalist later fled the country, stating that she, like several women, feared for her life under the control of the Taliban.

As the stills of Tolo TV’s breakfast show surfaced, many women and journalists in the country expressed their hope that the freedom of media and human rights will soon be restored in Afghanistan, and the safety issues for women will be resolved.