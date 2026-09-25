Afghanistan warns Pakistan of 'appropriate response' if cross-border fire continues

The development comes after Pakistan carried out aerial and drone strikes at 10 locations in Afghanistan on Thursday. According to Afghanistan's Taliban government, the strikes killed four civilians.

Several Afghan Taliban fighters were killed by Pakistani security forces after they allegedly attempted to enter Pakistan and opened hostilities along the border in Balochistan province, state-run media reported on Friday.

The development comes after Pakistan carried out aerial and drone strikes at 10 locations in Afghanistan on Thursday.

According to Afghanistan's Taliban government, the strikes killed four civilians.

Taliban fighters attempted to enter Pakistani territory

Citing security sources, state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) said Afghan Taliban fighters attempted to enter Pakistani territory in Balochistan's Gulistan sector on Thursday and carry out an "act of aggression".

According to the report, Pakistani forces retaliated and killed several Afghan Taliban fighters, with intermittent exchange of fire continuing past midnight.

However, the claims regarding casualties and what led to the latest border clash could not be independently verified.

There was no immediate detailed statement from the Afghan Taliban regarding the Gulistan clash.

The strikes on Thursday were carried out after drones entered Pakistan from Afghan territory on Wednesday, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said.

“In exercise of its sovereign right to self-defence, Pakistan conducted precision aerial and drone strikes against 10 locations in Afghanistan used for launching and storing these drones,” Tarar said.

Strikes were 'deliberate, precise, calibrated and proportionate'

The strikes were "deliberate, precise, calibrated and proportionate" and "strictly limited to identified military objectives directly linked to the attempted attacks against Pakistan", he said.

Tarar described the alleged drone incursion as a "blatant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and a "grave and unacceptable act of aggression".

On Wednesday, Pakistan said its forces had shot down eight drones — four near the Torkham border and four near Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Afghanistan denied any involvement in the drone attacks and strongly condemned the Pakistani strikes.

'4 Afghan civilians killed in strikes', said Taliban government

In a social media post on Thursday, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said four Afghan civilians were killed in the strikes.

He said Kabul would respond with a "firm stance and an appropriate response" and warned that such actions would have "dire consequences" for the Pakistani military.

The latest escalation follows Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan on September 21, which, according to Islamabad, targeted camps and hideouts of militants belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Pakistan's Information Ministry said 28 militants, including several suicide bombers, were killed in the strikes. Afghan authorities disputed the account, saying at least three civilians were killed and four others wounded in villages in Afghan territory.

Taliban government slams Pakistan's action

The Taliban government condemned the Pakistani action and summoned Islamabad's charge d'affaires to protest.

The Taliban administration in Kabul has repeatedly been accused by Islamabad of allowing the TTP and allied militant groups to use Afghan territory to plan and execute attacks inside Pakistan.

The Afghan Taliban has denied Pakistan's allegations that it allows its territory to be used for attacks against neighbouring countries.

Pakistan says its latest military actions are part of its ongoing counter-terrorism operation, "Ghazab lil Haq", launched in February.