Afghanistan: University classes resume with curtains to separate males, females

University classes in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan have resumed with curtains between female and male students. Pictures have surfaced on social media showing students sitting in classrooms where males and females are separated by curtains.

در تصویر: دروس دانشگاه با پرده جدایی آغاز شد #آماج_نیوز pic.twitter.com/2we0oqRnbS — Aamaj News (@AamajN) September 6, 2021

Notably, the Taliban had earlier said that women who want to attend private Afghan universities must wear an abaya robe and niqab that covers most of the face. It had said that classes must be segregated by gender or at least divided by a curtain. The female students should only be taught by other women, but if it's not possible, 'old men of good character' could fill in, the Taliban had ordered.

In its previous regime, the Taliban strictly enforced their ultra-conservative interpretation of Sunni Islam that included banning women from going to school or working.

Since re-taking power, the group has been quick to reassure students that their education would not be disrupted, also saying it would respect the rights of women and urging talented professionals not to leave the country. However, many doubt the militant group's proclamations that this time women's rights will be protected under the framework of Islam.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid on Monday said that the war in Afghanistan is over and an announcement about the formation of the new government will be made in the next few days.

Earlier today, the Taliban had announced that Panjshir became the last Afghan province to fall under the control of the Taliban. However, resistance forces immediately rejected the claim, saying that their leader Ahmad Massoud will soon make a statement.