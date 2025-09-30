Afghanistan: Total Internet blackout after Taliban vows to curb immoral activities

​The latest development comes weeks of restrictions by the Taliban, who started cutting fibre optic connections in several provinces, severely limiting high-speed internet earlier this month. The Taliban have yet to give an official reason for the shutdown.

Afghanistan experienced a widespread internet outage on Tuesday following the Taliban's threat to restrict access as part of a broader effort to curb "immoral activities." Late Monday, multiple networks in Afghanistan had been disconnected, and telephone services had also been impacted, affecting 43 million people. The connectivity collapsed to less than one per cent of normal levels, according to Netblocks.

This internet outage in Afghanistan appeared to be the biggest shutdown since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. The development raises fears of a return to the strictures of previous Taliban rule, which banned television, satellites and other mass communication devices in its war on immorality. The Taliban have yet to give an official reason for the shutdown.



Massive internet outrage in Aghanistan



According to AFP, the Kabul government official confirmed that the internet shutdown would be implemented gradually through the evening, a few hours before the blackout happened. "It is going to be cut, it will happen gradually tonight, there are eight to nine thousand telecommunications pillars that will shut down. "There isn’t any other way or system to communicate... the banking sector, customs, everything across the country will be affected," the official told AFP.

​The latest development comes weeks of restrictions by the Taliban, who started cutting fibre optic connections in several provinces, severely limiting high-speed internet earlier this month. On September 16, the Balkh province announced a complete ban on fiber optic services. "We took this step to prevent vice, and alternative options will be implemented nationwide to meet connectivity needs," said Attaullah Zaid, Balkh provincial spokesman.



Internet outrage affects Afghanistan's essential services

The nationwide blackout in Afghanistan has disrupted essential services, including banks, trade networks, and customs operations, which heavily rely on online systems. The country's 9,350-km fiber optic network, built to integrate Afghanistan into the global economy, has been severely disrupted. According to CNN, several incoming flights to Kabul were cancelled.

