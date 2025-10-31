Afghanistan warns Pakistan of 'crushing response', could it trigger new regional flashpoint?

Taliban interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani warns Pakistan of a "crushing" response after failed peace talks, a diplomatic rupture that risks a dangerous Afghanistan-Pakistan flashpoint.

What may happen if a war erupts between Afghanistan and Pakistan? How can Kabul fight against its neighboureing country that has equipped itself with Chinese-made fifth-generation fighter jets, missiles of all ranges and types and has also developed nuclear weapons? Amid deteriorating bilateral relations and escalating tensions, Afghanistan's Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has warned Pakistan of a "crushing response" if its patience is tested. Speaking at a Firefighting Directorate training seminar Thursday, he made it clear that Afghanistan is ready to defend itself despite limited weaponry. He said, "We do not possess long-range missiles or powerful weapons, but our resolve and determination are strong," he said. "If our patience is tested again, the response will be crushing."

(Military clashes erupted along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in October.)

What is Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP?

The leader of the notorious Haqqani Network responded harshly after the Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks held in the Turkish city of Istanbul failed. While Pakistan wants Kabul to rein in the Islamic militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Taliban regime washed its hands of any involvement. Echoing the sentiments, he stressed, "We have repeatedly told the Pakistani side to resolve their problems internally." Haqqani added, "Every person should prioritise the benefit of their homeland, that expectation should not be placed on another country."

Sirajuddin Haqqani warning

Threatening Islamabad with dire consequences, Haqqani said, "The people of Afghanistan may have internal problems, but they are united against foreign aggression." He added, "If you bring your problems into Afghanistan and create turmoil here, this mistake will cost you dearly." Analysts believe that one of the strongest public criticisms of Pakistan by a senior Taliban leader should not be treated as political grandstanding. It indicates a growing diplomatic meltdown between the two Islamic countries, a rupture that risks igniting yet another flashpoint in an already volatile region.

(Taliban captured a Pakistani tank in the military clashes beteen tthe two countries.)

Pakistan Afghanistan War?

However, analysts believe Kabul's anger can be understood. A day earlier, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Islamabad would not even need a fraction of its arsenal to "completely obliterate" the Taliban and drive them "back to the caves for hiding". Taking to social media platform X, he wrote in a post, "Let me assure them that Pakistan does not require employing even a fraction of its full arsenal to completely obliterate the Taliban regime and push them back to the caves for hiding." He added, "If they wish so, the repeat of the scenes of their rout at Tora Bora with their tails between the legs would surely be a spectacle to watch for the people of the region."