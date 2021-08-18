Human remains found in wheels of US military plane that took off from Kabul, probe on

The US Air Force on Tuesday said that human remains were found in one of the plane's wheels that took off from Kabul airport on Monday. The US Air Force said it is reviewing the incident in which many people were killed after hundreds of Afghan nationals, in a bid to leave the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, swarmed a C-17 cargo plane while the plane was trying to take off.

The US Air Force said that the human remains were found in the plane's wheel after it landed at Qatar's al-Udeid Air Base.

In videos, which went viral on social media, people were seen clinging to the wings of US Military aircraft, after which two people fell and died. The scenes captured the chaos unfolding at Kabul airport during a US-directed evacuation that came after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

The C-17 Globemaster III had landed at Kabul airport, the US Air Force said, to deliver evacuation effort equipment. However, after landing, before the crew could offload the cargo, hundreds of Afghan civilians breached the safety perimeter and surrounded the plane. The US Air Force said that the onboard crew decided to take off because the situation was getting worse.

The US military-secured Kabul airport has become the only feasible route after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan's land borders. Afghan civilians are desperate to flee Afghanistan despite Taliban reassurances that they would be no reprisals against them.

The chaos at Kabul airport started after the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday, taking control of the presidential palace after President Ashraf Ghani fled the nation saying it was 'avoid bloodshed.'