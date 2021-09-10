Afghanistan: Taliban-led government to hold oath taking ceremony on 9/11 anniversary

The new government in Afghanistan will start its proper functioning soon. A few days after the announcement of the new cabinet of Afghanistan, the Taliban-led government is likely to hold the oath-taking ceremony for all the new ministers appointed to run the country.

According to several reports, the Taliban-led cabinet will be conducting the oath-taking ceremony of the new government in the country on September 11, 2021, which is tomorrow. This day also marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks which took place in the US in 2001.

Reports also suggest that the Taliban has already rolled out the invitations for the ceremony, which will most likely be conducted on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Invitations have been given to several countries like China, Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, Qatar, India, and even the United States.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said, “We recognise that peace and stability are must for investments. We want good relations with all the neighbours, including China. The war has ended, the country is getting out of the crisis. It is now the time for peace and reconstruction. We need people to support us. Afghanistan has the right to be recognised.”

He further added that the international community should open up their embassies in Kabul, which is the capital of Afghanistan. The Taliban has already announced that it will be forming a new government in the country, a fact which has had a lot of backlash from the citizens of Afghanistan.

Women, activists, and journalists have taken to the streets of Afghanistan to protest against the formation of the new government by the Taliban. Reports also stated that shots were fired by members of the group to disperse the crowd in Kabul and Herat.

The Taliban had announced earlier that their cabinet will be inclusive of all, but it exclusively consisted of members of the group. There was also a backlash against the fact that no women had been included in the team of ministers, who will be forming the new government, most likely after tomorrow.