Afghanistan: Taliban enters Panjshir province, Northern Alliance claims it killed 350 fighters

The Taliban has captured almost all the provinces in Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul, but the war is not over yet and the Panjshir Province still remains a challenge for Taliban fighters. Meanwhile, the Taliban has claimed to have entered Panjshir and captured the Shutar district. At the same time, the Northern Alliance has claimed to have killed and captured a large number of Taliban fighters.

Taking to microblogging website Twitter, the Northern Alliance claimed that 350 Talibani fighters had been killed. "So far from battle of Khavak last night, taliban has 350 casualties, more than 40 captured & prisoned. NRF got many new American vehicles, weapons & ammunitions as a trophy. Commanded Defense of Khavak,Commander Munib Amiri," the tweet read.

US forces left Kabul on Monday night and the Taliban captured Kabul airport as soon as they left. America left Afghanistan before the deadline of August 31 and the last troop left Afghanistan at 12 o'clock in the night. After this, President Joe Biden himself made a big statement about the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. He said that 20 years of US military presence in Afghanistan ended. He said, "In the last 17 days, our soldiers have carried out the largest airlift in American history. They have done it with unmatched courage and determination. Now our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan is over."

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid linked the withdrawal of American troops to the independence of Afghanistan and said that today the country became completely independent. When the Kabul airport was completely captured by the Taliban, the Taliban militants celebrated it by firing shots in the air. The local people of Kabul were horrified by this Taliban firing. The Taliban told them that this was not an attack, but was being fired in celebration after the US left.