Afghanistan crisis: Turkey building a 295 km-long border with Iran to stop entry of migrants

Amid recent developments in Afghanistan, Turkey is building a wall along its border with Iran to prevent refugees from coming from the Taliban-controlled nation. In a video, a 5 km section of the Turkey-Iran border is under construction as Istanbul is aiming to build a 295 km-long border in a bid to stop the influx of migrants coming from Afghanistan into the nation via Iran.

A video of the same was tweeted by news agency AFP.

Turkey is building a wall along its border with Iran to prevent a new influx of refugees, mainly from Afghanistan as the Taliban take over the country. For now, a 5km section is under construction but Turkey is aiming to build a 295km-long wall on its Iranian border

According to media reports, the structure in eastern Van province stretches for 40 miles. The video has gone viral on social media, which comes amid the scenes of desperate attempts by Afghan civilians trying to flee the Taliban-controlled nation.

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul, and took control of the presidential palace after which President Ashraf Ghani fled the nation, saying it was to 'avoid bloodshed' in the nation.

Thousands of Afghan civilians have been thronging the Kabul airport, which is guarded by the US military, in the landlocked-Afghanistan, in a desperate attempt to flee the Taliban-controlled nation. On Monday, people were seen clinging to the wings of a US Military Aircraft after which two people fell from it and died. The US Air Force reported that it found human remains in the wheels of its military aircraft that took off from Kabul on Monday, adding that investigation has started to look into the matter.