Afghanistan crisis: Crying mother with her babies tries to board plane, fails

In what can be termed as the most desperate times for Afghan nations, thousands of people have been thronging the Kabul airport since Afghanistan fell to the Taliban on Sunday after the terrorist group captured the capital city and the presidential palace. This came after the Taliban's rapid advances through the country for weeks.

Heartbreaking photos and videos have been going viral since yesterday, showing people's desperate and unsuccessful attempts to flee Taliban-control Afghanistan.

On Monday, a video went viral on social media where people were seen clinging on the wings of a US Military Aircraft, an incident in which two people fell and died. Today, a photo with 640 people on board a US plane surfaced on the internet. And now, a picture is going viral where a crying mother, with her babies, is seen on the tarmac of the Kabul Airport after she attempts to board a plane but fails.

The photo was shared by Reagon Battalion, which wrote, A desperate mother with her babies crying on the tarmac of the Kabul Airport after unsuccessfully attempting to board a plane to escape the Taliban murderers who have stormed the capital after @JoeBiden pulled out American forces from the country. Photo credit: Wakil Kohsar."

After the takeover of the Taliban of Afghanistan, many fear that the nation will return to the times when the terrorist outfit had enforced their own version of Sharia law, introducing brutal punishment, not allowing women aged above 10 years to go to school, and men had to grow beards while women had to wear the all-covering burka. The Taliban had also banned TV, music, and cinema.