Afghanistan: Taliban announces government formation, Mullah Hassan Akhund to be PM

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that Mullah Hassan Akhund would be the prime minister and Mullah Baradar would be the deputy prime minister.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 07, 2021, 08:36 PM IST

After over 20 days of occupying Kabula, the Taliban has announced the formation of a new government. Giving information about the nature of the new government, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that Mullah Hassan Akhund would be the prime minister and Mullah Baradar would be the deputy prime minister. Amir Muktaki will be the foreign minister and Sirajuddin Haqqani will be the home minister. Also, Mulla Yakub will be the Defence Minister. The names of the remaining ministers will be announced soon.

The new Taliban government will have two deputy prime ministers. Apart from Mulla Baradar, Mulla Abdul Salam Hanfu will also be the Deputy Prime Minister. Khairullah Khairkhwa will be the Minister of Information, Abdul Hakim Minister of Justice, Sher Abbas Stanikzai Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zabiullah Mujahid Deputy Minister of Information, Amir Khan Muttaki Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mullah Hidayat Badri Minister of Finance.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said, "We are trying for a good government. These names have been decided only till the time we don't get the eligible ministers. The names of the remaining ministers will be announced soon. We will act quickly and accurately. We have a clear policy."

Clarifying on the role of Pakistan, the Taliban spokesperson said, "Some people think that there is Pak interference but it is just a rumour. We will not allow any country to interfere. We will work independently. We have sacrificed for the independence of Afghanistan. Now we want good relations with all countries. At present, we have announced the caretaker government, this announcement is not final. We also know that some people don't have experience."

