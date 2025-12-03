Afghanistan: SHOCKING video shows 13-year-old publicly executing man who killed his family as 80,000 people watched

Not Dharmendra’s sons Sunny or Bobby, THIS actor is richest Deol, gave only 4 hit films, still has Rs 400 crore empire, he is...
WORLD
A disturbing video has emerged from eastern Afghanistan's Khost province, showing a public execution carried out by a 13-year-old boy. A man convicted of murdering 13 family members, including nine children, was shot dead by the Taliban boy whose family was among the victims. The execution took place at a sports stadium in Khost, with around 80,000 people witnessing the event.
A 13-year-old boy publicly executes a man in Afghanistan
This is the 11th public execution in Afghanistan since the Taliban took power in 2021, highlighting their strict interpretation of Sharia law. The executed man, identified by Taliban officials as Mangal, had been convicted by Afghanistan's Supreme Court and approved for execution by the Taliban's supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada. According to a statement by the Supreme Court, the execution was ordered after a death sentence was passed down by a court, an appeals court and the top court itself.
"In Khost Province, the divine order of Qisas (retaliation) was carried out on a murderer," said Afghan Supreme Court, adding, "At the conclusion of the gathering, prayers were made for the strengthening of national security, for the people's better access to their legitimate rights, and for the proper implementation of lslamic Sharia throughout the country."
The victims’ relatives had been offered the option of forgiveness and reconciliation that would have saved the man’s life. But instead, they requested the death penalty."The family of the victim was offered the option of forgiveness and reconciliation, but after they refused and insisted on Qisas, the order for the implementation of the divine ruling of Qisas was issued," read the statement posted on X.
UN condemns 'inhuman' act
The public execution drew international condemnation, with the United Nations' Special Rapporteur on Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, calling it "inhuman, cruel and contrary to international law". “Public executions are inhumane, a cruel and unusual punishment, and contrary to international law,” he posted on X.