Afghanistan's Taliban government makes BIG statement, says 9 children, 1 woman killed in Pakistan airstrike in Khost province

At least nine children after a Pakistani air strike in Afghanistan’s Khost province killed on Monday night, 24th November. Taliban government in Afghanistan's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid made claims that Pakistani forces conducted air strikes on the civilian houses in the Mughalgai area of Gurbuz district in Khost.

“Nine children and one woman was killed in the attack. Pakistani forces also carried out attacks in Kunar and Paktika provinces, injuring four civilians,” he said.