FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Afghanistan's Taliban government makes BIG statement, says 9 children, 1 woman killed in Pakistan airstrike in Khost province

'Yehi jhootha, yehi makkaar': Ranbir Kapoor gets brutally roasted for enjoying non-veg after claiming to adapt sattvic diet for Ramayana

Viral video: Sunny Deol looks visibly shattered, devastated in first appearance after performing dad Dharmendra's last rites

H-1B Visa Update: White House says Donald Trump supports restricting H-1B visas, stresses hiring...

Good News for Delhi-Jaipur commuters: 181 km Greenfield project to cut short travel time between these two cities, check details here

PM Modi will hoist Saffron Flag at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir: What's the significance behind?

Ayodhya Ram Temple ceremony: Ram Janmabhoomi set for another milestone as PM Modi to hoist 191-ft 'Dharma Dhwaj'

Dharmendra death: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional, remembers his Veeru with heavy heart: 'Fraternity underwent changes...not him'

Hayli Gubbi Volcano Eruption: Several flights cancelled as Ethiopian volcanic ash clouds reaches Delhi-NCR crossing Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra

Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Ukraine peace talks: 'Something good...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Afghanistan's Taliban government makes BIG statement, says 9 children, 1 woman killed in Pakistan airstrike in Khost province

Afghanistan's Taliban government makes BIG statement, says 9 children, 1 woman k

'Yehi jhootha, yehi makkaar': Ranbir Kapoor gets brutally roasted for enjoying non-veg after claiming to adapt sattvic diet for Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor gets brutally roasted for enjoying non-veg after claiming to...

Viral video: Sunny Deol looks visibly shattered, devastated in first appearance after performing dad Dharmendra's last rites

Sunny Deol looks visibly devastated after performing Dharmendra's last rites

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets and more

Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?

HomeWorld

WORLD

Afghanistan's Taliban government makes BIG statement, says 9 children, 1 woman killed in Pakistan airstrike in Khost province

At least nine children after a Pakistani air strike in Afghanistan’s Khost province killed on Monday night, 24th November. Taliban government in Afghanistan's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid made claims that Pakistani forces conducted air strikes on the civilian houses.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 09:13 AM IST

Afghanistan's Taliban government makes BIG statement, says 9 children, 1 woman killed in Pakistan airstrike in Khost province
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At least nine children after a Pakistani air strike in Afghanistan’s Khost province killed on Monday night, 24th November. Taliban government in Afghanistan's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid made claims that Pakistani forces conducted air strikes on the civilian houses in the Mughalgai area of Gurbuz district in Khost.

“Nine children and one woman was killed in the attack. Pakistani forces also carried out attacks in Kunar and Paktika provinces, injuring four civilians,” he said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Afghanistan's Taliban government makes BIG statement, says 9 children, 1 woman killed in Pakistan airstrike in Khost province
    Afghanistan's Taliban government makes BIG statement, says 9 children, 1 woman k
    'Yehi jhootha, yehi makkaar': Ranbir Kapoor gets brutally roasted for enjoying non-veg after claiming to adapt sattvic diet for Ramayana
    Ranbir Kapoor gets brutally roasted for enjoying non-veg after claiming to...
    Viral video: Sunny Deol looks visibly shattered, devastated in first appearance after performing dad Dharmendra's last rites
    Sunny Deol looks visibly devastated after performing Dharmendra's last rites
    H-1B Visa Update: White House says Donald Trump supports restricting H-1B visas, stresses hiring...
    H-1B Visa Update: White House says Donald Trump supports restricting H-1B visas
    Good News for Delhi-Jaipur commuters: 181 km Greenfield project to cut short travel time between these two cities, check details here
    Good News for Delhi-Jaipur commuters: 181 km Greenfield project to cut short tra
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets and more
    Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets
    Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...
    Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood
    Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?
    Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?
    Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife Usha Mittal, here's where they met
    Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife
    When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design diamond necklace
    When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement