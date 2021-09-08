Afghanistan protests: Two shot dead, eight injured amid anti-Pakistan demonstrations in Herat

Two people have been reportedly shot dead after protests were conducted in Afghanistan against the Taliban and Pakistan.

Yesterday, the people of Afghanistan had taken to the streets to protest the takeover by the Taliban and the assistance provided to them by the neighbouring country, Pakistan. The protests ended with gunshots fired by the Taliban to disperse the crowd.

Last night, it was reported that two people have been shot dead amid the anti-Pakistan protests in the western city of Herat in Afghanistan. As per a major media publication, the bodies of the two protesters were brought to the central hospital of the city.

Doctors who tended to the casualties of the protests stated that the protesters brought dead had bullet wounds on their bodies. Apart from the death of two people, eight protestors ended up injured during the protests, as per media reports.

Yesterday, many citizens of Afghanistan took to the streets to protest against Pakistan and its involvement with the Taliban amid the current takeover of the country. Protesters felt that Pakistan has been meddling with the current happening in Afghanistan, as they called the country out with their slogans.

Several videos shared by local media companies and journalists showed huge crowds of civilians, most of which were women, storming the streets with placards and chanting slogans that sounded like "death to Pakistan", "we don't want a Pakistani puppet government" and "Pakistan, leave Afghanistan".

Another video from the protest showed people outside the Pakistani embassy in Kabul, holding up placards that read, “ISI, stay away”. Protestors have stated Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is helping the Taliban in creating their new government.

It was reported that as the protesters were nearing the embassy, the Taliban fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd. A woman in a video from the protest was heard saying, “The Islamic government is shooting at our poor people,” as gunshots could be heard in the background.