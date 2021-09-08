Afghanistan protests: Two shot dead, eight injured amid anti-Pakistan demonstrations in Herat

Headlines

IND vs WI: R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father-son duo in Test cricket

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcards Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia enter in house; appoint Manisha Rani as captain

'UCC is divisive and would hamper peace, harmony' says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's party

Watch: Ishan Kishan handed maiden Test cap by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma does the honours for Yashasvi Jaiswal

Bengaluru CEO, MD murder: How internal rivalry, jealousy led to twisted killing; chilling Instagram post reveals details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs WI: R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father-son duo in Test cricket

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcards Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia enter in house; appoint Manisha Rani as captain

'UCC is divisive and would hamper peace, harmony' says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's party

Cholesterol: 10 foods, drinks to avoid for healthy heart

Rani Durgavati to Rani Tarabai: Queens that bravely fought against Mughals

Batters who have hit longest sixes in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Hina Khan looks breathtaking in blue anarkali kurta set worth Rs 42,000, drops photos on Instagram

“Friend in need is a friend indeed” PM Modi at 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit

Karnataka Results | Promised Gandhis I will deliver: DK Shivakumar breaks down after big victory

Karnataka: Truck catches fire after colliding with oil tanker near Shiggaon

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcards Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia enter in house; appoint Manisha Rani as captain

'I am angry, I hurt': After Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses Shekhar Kapur of cheating, filmmaker pens cryptic poetry

Tom Holland says 'Hollywood is not' for him, reveals many of friends have 'lost themselves' in entertainment industry

HomeWorld

entertainment

Afghanistan protests: Two shot dead, eight injured amid anti-Pakistan demonstrations in Herat

Two people have been reportedly shot dead after protests were conducted in Afghanistan against the Taliban and Pakistan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 08, 2021, 08:16 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Yesterday, the people of Afghanistan had taken to the streets to protest the takeover by the Taliban and the assistance provided to them by the neighbouring country, Pakistan. The protests ended with gunshots fired by the Taliban to disperse the crowd.

Last night, it was reported that two people have been shot dead amid the anti-Pakistan protests in the western city of Herat in Afghanistan. As per a major media publication, the bodies of the two protesters were brought to the central hospital of the city.

Doctors who tended to the casualties of the protests stated that the protesters brought dead had bullet wounds on their bodies. Apart from the death of two people, eight protestors ended up injured during the protests, as per media reports.

Yesterday, many citizens of Afghanistan took to the streets to protest against Pakistan and its involvement with the Taliban amid the current takeover of the country. Protesters felt that Pakistan has been meddling with the current happening in Afghanistan, as they called the country out with their slogans.

Several videos shared by local media companies and journalists showed huge crowds of civilians, most of which were women, storming the streets with placards and chanting slogans that sounded like "death to Pakistan", "we don't want a Pakistani puppet government" and "Pakistan, leave Afghanistan".

Another video from the protest showed people outside the Pakistani embassy in Kabul, holding up placards that read, “ISI, stay away”. Protestors have stated Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is helping the Taliban in creating their new government.

It was reported that as the protesters were nearing the embassy, the Taliban fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd. A woman in a video from the protest was heard saying, “The Islamic government is shooting at our poor people,” as gunshots could be heard in the background.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UP government employment drive: 11,000 jobs provided to youths in one month, reveals CM Yogi Adityanath

This DU grad left Ratan Tata's firm to build Rs 9052 crore company, started from flat with Rs 1 lakh, her net worth is..

Alia Bhatt talks about being ‘nervous’ about her style during pregnancy, says ‘I looked at my wardrobe and…’

Are calls giving you stress? 8 signs that indicate you have phone call anxiety

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Hina Khan looks breathtaking in blue anarkali kurta set worth Rs 42,000, drops photos on Instagram

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE