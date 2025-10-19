Afghanistan issues BIG warning to Pakistan amid ceasefire: 'Swear by god, you will not find safety even up to Indian border'

The Afghan Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs and the Taliban leader, Mawlawi Muhammad Nabi Omari, has issued a stark warning to Pakistan. Let's discuss details.

The Afghan Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs and the Taliban leader, Mawlawi Muhammad Nabi Omari, has issued a stark warning to Pakistan. He said that the Afghan forces could pursue Pakistani troops "up to the Indian border" if they are deemed invaders. "If the Afghan tribes and nation once declare you an invader by religious decree, I swear by God, you will not find safety even up to the Indian border," he said.

The Taliban leader also lashed out at the Pakistani leadership, stating how Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was heaping praises on US President Donald Trump. "The Pakistani military regime does everything according to others’ wishes, and you must have recently seen the video of Shehbaz Sharif speaking sycophantically to Trump".

He also said that "the current situation indicates that areas beyond the Durand Line which were once lost by Afghanistan may eventually return to Afghan territory".

Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict

Omari's warning comes amid growing tensions alongside the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where cross-border clashes have recently erupted. Afghanistan has accused Pakistan of violating a 48-hour ceasefire, which had temporarily stopped the fighting between the two nations, which has so far left dozens of civilians and troops dead on both sides.

After the clashes, Kabul and Islamabad have agreed to an immediate ceasefire, as per Qatar's foreign ministry, which hosted peace talks in capital Doha.