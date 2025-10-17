Afghanistan hit by 5.5 magnitude earthquake, second in less than 12 hours

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan on Friday evening, marking the fourth quake to hit the country in less than a month and the second quake to hit the country in less than 12 hours.

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan on Friday evening, marking the fourth quake to hit the country in less than a month and the second quake to hit the country in less than 12 hours. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor occurred 47 km north-northwest of Khandud at 12:15 UTC (5:45 pm IST) at a depth of 43 km. There were no immediate damage or casualties reported from Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Afghanistan, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The quake occurred at 5:23 am (IST) with its epicentre located at latitude 34.57 degrees North and longitude 70.66 degrees East, at a depth of 10 kilometres. The tremors were felt in parts of eastern Afghanistan, including regions near the border with Pakistan.

Earlier, on October 5, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake had struck the country. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 180km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 06/10/2025 20:12:21 IST, Lat: 36.64 N, Long: 70.88 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Earlier on September 28, another earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck the region at a shallow depth of 10km, making is susceptible to aftershocks. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.9, On: 28/09/2025 04:16:13 IST, Lat: 34.62 N, Long: 70.84 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan. "Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures, as well as greater casualties.

With inputs from ANI