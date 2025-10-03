Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WORLD

Afghanistan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi set to visit India on..., UN uplifts travel ban on Taliban leader due to...

The United Nations Security Council has approved travel ban exemptions for Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, to visit India.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 07:36 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Afghanistan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi set to visit India on..., UN uplifts travel ban on Taliban leader due to...
The United Nations Security Council has approved travel ban exemptions for Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, to visit India from October 9 to 16. Under Security Council resolution 1988 (2011), certain individuals linked to the Taliban are subject to travel bans. However, the resolution allows the Council to grant exemptions for official duties or medical reasons.

"On 30 September 2025, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1988 (2011) approved an exemption to the travel ban for Amir Khan Motaqi (TAi . 026) to visit New Delhi, India, from 9 to 16 October 2025," the United Nations Security Council wrote in a statement.

"On 1 August 2025, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1988 (2011) approved an exemption to the travel ban for Abdul Salam Hanafi Ali Mardan Qul (TAi.027) in connection with his visit to Doha, State of Qatar, from 14 to 31 August 2025 for medical treatment," the council added.

The statement also noted: "On 11 July 2025, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1988 (2011) approved a travel ban exemption for Khairullah Khairkhwah (TAi.093) in connection with his visit to Moscow, Russian Federation, from 14 to 29 July 2025 for urgent medical treatment."

Meanwhile, Afghanistan is facing a growing humanitarian and social crisis under the Taliban. A nationwide telecoms shutdown was imposed recently as part of a crackdown on so-called "immoral activities," which was restored after 72 hours, according to Al Jazeera.

Netblocks, a global internet watchdog, said on Monday that multiple networks in Afghanistan had been disconnected. Telephone services had also been limited, resulting in what Netblocks described as a "total internet blackout" in the nation of 43 million people, as per Al Jazeera.

This is the first time that the whole of Afghanistan has faced an internet blackout under the hardline Islamist government. It risks cutting off the country, which is in desperate need of humanitarian assistance, just weeks after a devastating 6.9 magnitude earthquake in the east of the country.

Since seizing power in 2021, the Taliban has imposed numerous restrictions on society in line with its strict interpretation of Islamic law. But strictures ordered by the leadership, based in Kandahar, have grown increasingly hardline recently.

Authorities banned Afghan women working for the United Nations from entering its offices in September.

This follows prohibitions on women in numerous jobs, while girls were prohibited from attending high school in 2021. Women are now also banned from higher education.

Many women and girls have since relied on online classes provided by educators abroad or by charitable organisations. This latest clampdown on the internet means these opportunities are now also under threat, as per Al Jazeera. 

(With ANI Inputs)

