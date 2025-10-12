BIG warning to Pakistan by Afghanistan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi: 'Don't want peace, we have other options...'

Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday warned Pakistan that Kabul has "other options" if it does not want peace, amid border clashes that have left over 50 Pakistani soldiers killed, and 19 Afghan border posts captured by Pakistan.

Muttaqi said that Afghanistan has no issues with the civilians but "few elements in Pakistan are creating tensions."

Cross-border attacks come after the Afghan capital was targeted by Pakistani air strikes on Thursday, an attack that Kabul blamed on Islamabad. Key border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been closed after fierce clashes. Afghanistan officials say their forces killed 58 Pakistani soldiers in overnight border operations, a figure Pakistan put at 23. Pakistan says its security forces captured 19 Afghan border posts, Al Jazeera reported.

"The people of Pakistan, in the majority, are peace-loving and want good relations with Afghanistan. We have no issues with the Pakistani civilians. There are a few elements in Pakistan that are creating tensions," he said.

He said Afghanistan achieved "our military objectives," last night by retaliating against the escalation from Pakistan.

"Afghanistan will safeguard its borders and its national interest, and that is why it immediately retaliated to the escalation from Pakistan. We achieved our military objectives last night, and our friends, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, have expressed that this conflict should come to an end, so we have paused it from our side for the time being. The situation is now under control. We only want good relations and peace," he said.

Muttaqi said that Afghanistan remains united if it comes under attack. "When someone tries to interfere in our internal matters, all civilians, government heads, ulemas and all religious leaders come together to fight in the interest of the country... Afghanistan has been under conflict for 40 years... Afghanistan is finally free and is working for peace... If Pakistan doesn't want good relations and peace, then Afghanistan has other options as well," he said.

Muttaqi said that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is not present in Afghanistan, and alleged that the US-backed Pakistan carried out operations in the region, causing the displacement of several tribal people.

"There is no presence of TTP in Afghanistan now. Even prior to our return to Kabul, the Pakistan military carried out operations in tribal areas that led to the displacement of a large number of people. The US military and the US-supported former government gave refuge to them on Afghan soil. They are Pakistani people from displaced areas and are allowed to live in the country as refugees... The Afghanistan-Pakistan border, the Durand Line, is more than 2,400 km long. It could neither be controlled by 'Changez' nor 'Angrez'," he said.

Muttaqi said if Pakistan wants peace, it should work towards it. It should not risk the lives of several people to appease a few.

"Strength alone cannot control it. If Pakistan wants peace, they have a bigger army and better intelligence - why are they not controlling it? This fight is inside Pakistan. Instead of blaming us, they should control the issues in their territory. Why is Pakistan not taking its people into confidence? Many people in Pakistan, and certainly we, do not want the fight to continue. But Pakistan should take control of these groups. Why endanger its own people to please a few?" he said.