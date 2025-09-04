Add DNA as a Preferred Source
World

WORLD

Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to more than 2200, over 3000 injured; 5 things to know

The death toll after an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude that took place on August 31 in Afghanistan’s eastern region increased to more than 2000 while the number of injured rose to more than 3000. Rescue operations are ongoing.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 07:27 PM IST

Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to more than 2200, over 3000 injured; 5 things to know
The death toll after an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit Afghanistan increased to over 2,200.
Afghanistan was jolted twice by severe earthquakes within 48 hours earlier this week. The earthquake of 6.3 magnitude took place on Sunday (August 31) in the country’s eastern region. The death toll from the devastation of the earthquake rose to 2,200, confirmed the Deputy Spokesperson of the Taliban government.

ALSO READ: Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude strikes Afghanistan, tremors reported in Delhi NCR

Sharing the details, Hamdullah Fitrat wrote on X, “Latest information about the casualties of the Kunar earthquake: The bodies of hundreds of martyrs have been removed in search and rescue operations in the earthquake-affected areas of Mazar-e-Dre, Chacha Gul-dre, and Manogi district of Nurgal district of Kunar. The total number of martyrs has increased to 2205 and the number of injured has increased to 3640.”

He added: “Rescue and search efforts are still ongoing, tents have been installed for people in different areas and the transfer of basic and emergency aid is going on regularly.”

Destruction from an earthquake in Afghanistan

The province of Kunar, located in the country’s eastern region, including more than a dozen of its villages, faced massive destruction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the earthquake and the destruction caused by it and said that India was ready to provide humanitarian assistance to those affected. Apart from India, Iran, Japan, Britain and the European Union have pledged support to the victims of the earthquake.

After a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan on Sunday, the country was jolted again by tremors from a 5.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred on Tuesday. It hit Afghanistan's eastern region, 34 kilometres (21 miles) northeast of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, with a depth of 10 km.  

