Afghanistan Earthquake: At least 250, over 500 injured after 6.3 magnitude quake hits eastern part of country

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan early Monday, with tremors felt across the region, including parts of Pakistan.

A devastating 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Monday, resulting in a tragic loss of life and widespread destruction. The tremors have claimed the lives of at least 250 people, with over 500 others injured. Rescue operations are currently underway as authorities and aid workers desperately search for survivors trapped beneath the rubble and debris caused by the powerful earthquake.

Initial reports indicated that at least 30 people had perished in a single village. However, health officials later updated the toll and stated that hundreds are feared dead. The officials have also expressed the fear that the death toll could climb into the hundreds. The confirmed number of fatalities currently stands at a minimum of 250.

When did the earthquake hit Afghanistan?

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 00:47:41 IST, with its epicentre located at latitude 34.50°N and longitude 70.81°E, at a depth of 160 km.

"EQ of M: 6.3, On: 01/09/2025 00:47:41 IST, Lat: 34.50 N, Long: 70.81 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS stated in a post on X.

According to the NCS, this initial earthquake was followed by aftershocks with magnitudes ranging between 4 and 5.

Following the 6.3 magnitude tremors, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of around 140 km, not far from the epicentre of the initial tremor.

"EQ of M: 4.7, On: 01/09/2025 01:08:13 IST, Lat: 34.62 N, Long: 70.92 E, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS stated in a post on X.

This was followed by a 4.3 magnitude and a 5.0 magnitude tremor at 140 km and 40 km depth, respectively. "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 01/09/2025 01:59:44 IST, Lat: 34.58 N, Long: 70.78 E, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS stated in a separate post.

"EQ of M: 5.0, On: 01/09/2025 03:03:25 IST, Lat: 34.55 N, Long: 70.81 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Afghanistan," it added in another post.

All these tremors are classified as either shallow or intermediate earthquakes, depending on the depth.Shallow and intermediate earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures, as well as greater casualties.

Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, according to the Red Cross.

Deadliest since 2023

The reccent earthquake marks the deadliest seismic event to impact the region since 2023. In the previous year, a similar 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the area, followed by a series of powerful aftershocks. The Taliban reported that approximately 4,000 people lost their lives in that earlier earthquake. However, data from the United Nations indicated a lower figure, with at least 1,500 fatalities confirmed.

Afghanistan is located in a seismically active zone and is particularly vulnerable to deadly earthquakes. The Hindu Kush mountain range, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates converge, is a region known for its seismic activity. This geological setting makes the country prone to experiencing significant and often devastating earthquakes.

(With inputs from ANI)