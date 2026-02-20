Earthquake with magnitude of 5.8 on Richter scale jolts Afghanistan

The quake was felt in Kabul and Nangarhar province, with residents in Bamiyan and Wardak provinces also reporting tremors. Fortunately, there are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

An intense 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook eastern Afghanistan, specifically around 130 kilometres northeast of Kabul, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake was felt in Kabul and Nangarhar province, with residents in Bamiyan and Wardak provinces also reporting tremors. Fortunately, there are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

A week ago, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 occurred in Afghanistan, at a depth of 135km. Another earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Afghanistan at a depth of 35km. Earlier on February 9, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred in the region at a depth of 150km. On February 8, a quake of magnitude 4.3 struck the region at a depth of 122km. Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region, which lies in a highly active seismic zone, according to the Red Cross.

Why is Afghanistan experiencing frequent earthquakes?

According to reports from ANI, Afghanistan's vulnerability to earthquakes is linked to its location along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. A major fault line also passes through parts of the country, including the Herat region. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) notes that Afghanistan remains extremely vulnerable to natural disasters, including earthquakes, landslides and seasonal flooding. Repeated tremors worsen the situation for communities already struggling with decades of conflict and limited development, leaving them with minimal resilience to withstand multiple shocks.