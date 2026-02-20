Why did India choose Pax Silica over Board of Peace? Why did Pakistan join Trump-led forum, was kept away from body for silicon supply chain?
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's team hits back at Anoushka Sharma's viral claim refuting being Ravi Shankar’s last disciple: 'Truth speaks through art'
MS Dhoni’s CSK teammate announces divorce from wife days before fourth anniversary
Earthquake with magnitude of 5.8 on Richter scale jolts Afghanistan
Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Eight-year-old coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief, addresses AI Summit 2026
Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity? Leaving troops to their fate in Balochistan war?
Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred draft despite owners’ concerns
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda will get married in this hotel of Udaipur, per night cost of villa leave you shocked
Watch Video: After robodog row, shirtless men at AI Impact Summit 2026, Youth Congress members protest outside venue
'Just for show, talking behind closed doors': England great Alastair Cook questions India-Pakistan handshake snub
WORLD
The quake was felt in Kabul and Nangarhar province, with residents in Bamiyan and Wardak provinces also reporting tremors. Fortunately, there are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
An intense 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook eastern Afghanistan, specifically around 130 kilometres northeast of Kabul, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake was felt in Kabul and Nangarhar province, with residents in Bamiyan and Wardak provinces also reporting tremors. Fortunately, there are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
A week ago, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 occurred in Afghanistan, at a depth of 135km. Another earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Afghanistan at a depth of 35km. Earlier on February 9, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred in the region at a depth of 150km. On February 8, a quake of magnitude 4.3 struck the region at a depth of 122km. Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region, which lies in a highly active seismic zone, according to the Red Cross.
According to reports from ANI, Afghanistan's vulnerability to earthquakes is linked to its location along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. A major fault line also passes through parts of the country, including the Herat region. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) notes that Afghanistan remains extremely vulnerable to natural disasters, including earthquakes, landslides and seasonal flooding. Repeated tremors worsen the situation for communities already struggling with decades of conflict and limited development, leaving them with minimal resilience to withstand multiple shocks. claims the state isn't cooperating, and officers are facing threats.