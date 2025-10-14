Afghanistan denies visas to Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, other top officials thrice in 3 days, here's why

The strained relations follow a series of cross-border encounters, triggered by Pakistani airstrikes near Kabul targeting a militant allegedly linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Amid rising border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, there has been a further downhill in their diplomatic relations. Afghan authorities have reportedly denied visas to Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, intelligence chief Asim Malik and two senior military officials. According to TOLONews, Afghanistan rejected their visa requests three times over the past few days

The strained relations follow a series of cross-border encounters, triggered by Pakistani airstrikes near Kabul targeting a militant allegedly linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Taliban government of providing refuge to militants planning attacks in Pakistan, while Kabul insists that its soil is not being used for hostile actions against neighbouring countries.

In retaliation, Afghan officials have accused Pakistan of harbouring leaders of the Islamic State–Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) and have demanded their extradition.

Islamabad claimed to have killed 200 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan. Kabul responded by claiming to have killed more than 50 Pakistan Army troops.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said the “situation is now under control,” noting that appeals from countries such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia had helped halt the fighting. During his visit to India, Muttaqi emphasized that Afghanistan seeks peaceful relations with all neighbours, stating, “War is not a solution. Dialogue is the only way forward.”

Meanwhile, a senior Pakistani government official confirmed that border crossings for vehicles and pedestrians remain closed, and all government offices managing trade and administrative operations along the frontier have been temporarily shut down.