Afghanistan defends fresh offensive against Taliban after 2 terror attacks

Afghanistan government has defended its offensive counter-terror operation against the Taliban in the wake of recent attacks on Tuesday which saw the death of more than 40 people including two newborn babies in two separate incidents.

On Tuesday, several gunmen disguised as policemen attacked a Kabul hospital, killing 16 people. Part of the hospital is run by the international humanitarian organisation ‘Doctors Without Borders’.

The Taliban has denied responsibility for both attacks but the Afghan government the insurgent group while the US has claimed that it was carried out by the ISIS-affiliated outfit.

Afghanistan in a statement said that in order to keep its people safe and thwart such terrorist attacks in future, the government has every right to have a legitimate defensive position against those responsible.

"Recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan have widely been condemned by Afghan people and the entire world. In order to keep its people secure and thwart such terrorist attacks, the Afghan government declared its legitimate defensive position against those who claim the responsibilities for such incidents," the statement said.

As per the Afghanistan media report, Russia opposed Afghan government's decision to resume offensive against the Taliban, saying the decision will halt the process of peace talks.

Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asia Department Zamir Kabulov told Russian News Agency TASS that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s order to launch an offensive against the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) and the suspension of the release of Taliban prisoners will halt the process of launching intra-Afghan negotiations.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan said that the government does not agree with the Russian representative's remarks.

"Undoubtedly, any country who would face such attacks ending with martyrdom of infants and mothers, would take the same position. In fact, the Afghan government has made its best efforts for bringing sustainable peace, and would continue its efforts," the statement said.

The statement further said that the Afghan government took an initiative and developed a peace plan in three articles. Ceasefire during the COVID-19 pandemic, immediate commencement of intra-Afghan talks and prisoners release from both sides were clearly mentioned in this plan.

This proposal was shared with the Taliban as well as with regional and international allies. The proposal was firmly endorsed by neighbours and regional and international colleagues, but no positive response was received from the Taliban. Had the Taliban positively responded to that proposal, such terrorist attacks, no matter who is responsible for, could have been averted.

This comes as the US plans to leave Afghanistan following a peach deal with the Taliban in February this year. US -Taliban peace process has wide support from many countries including Russia and China.

Russia hopes to take a lead role in the peace process with the Taliban to counter US influence in the future. Russia has hosted several meeting with the Taliban and representative of the Afghanistan government.

China is hopeful that peace will bring regional change and will serve its economic interest.

Indian security experts believe that Pakistan has a deep connection with the Taliban and will use its network to minimize India's influence in Afghanistan.