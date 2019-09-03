Afghanistan: Death toll touches 16 in Kabul blast, 400 foreign nationals rescued

The blast, which shook buildings several kilometres away, happened just as Zalmay Khalilzad, the special US envoy for peace in Afghanistan, was outlining details of a draft accord with the insurgents in a television interview.

The death toll in Kabul bomb attack reached 16, while the number of those injured jumped to 119 late on Monday.

The Taliban had claimed responsibility of the attack, which was carried out using a truck laden with explosives, and said that it was aimed at "foreign forces." reported TOLOnews.

The attack at the capital's Green Village compound was executed by at least five attackers, who were neutralised after the country's anti-terror Special Forces arrived in the area, informed Nusrat Rahimi, the spokesperson for Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior.

Close to 400 foreign nationals were rescued from the site after the attack, Rahimi added.

Local residents surrounded the compound on Tuesday to protest over the last night's bombing, said TOLOnews.

The report added that people want foreign offices and compounds to be established far from the residential areas.

The incident came hours after US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad briefed the Afgan government on an agreement that was reached 'in principle' with the Taliban to end nearly two decades old war.