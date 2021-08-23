Afghanistan crisis: US President Joe Biden says evacuation not possible without pain and loss

There is no way to evacuate people from Afghanistan without pain and loss, US President Joe Biden said, adding that the process of evacuation of thousands of people from Kabul is going to be hard and painful, no matter when it started.

He said, during a press briefing from the White House, "There is no way to evacuate this many people without pain and loss, of heartbreaking images you see on television. It's just a fact. My heart aches for those people you see." He added that the Biden administration is working hard and as fast as they can to evacuate people from the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

"That's our mission. That's our goal. And our determination to get every American citizen home and to evacuate our Afghan allies is unwavering," the US President said.

Evacuation operations are being done by several nations as thousands of Afghan nationals have been flocking the US military-secured Kabul airport to get out of Afghanistan after it fell into the hands of the Taliban. The terrorist group entered Afghanistan capital Kabul on August 15 and took control of the presidential palace after President Ashraf Ghani fled the nation, saying he did this to 'avoid bloodshed.' Many fear that under the control of the Taliban, Afghanistan will return to a situation like it was 20 years ago and human rights, women's rights are in danger.

Joe Biden in the press briefing informed that the US has so far evacuated 28,000 people since August 14, and the tally since July now adds up to 33,000.

The 78-year-old President said that the security environment in Afghanistan is changing rapidly and added, "There are civilians crowded at the airport, although we have cleared thousands of them. We know that terrorists may seek to exploit this situation and target innocent Afghans or American troops."

The US is maintaining the constant vigilance to monitor and disrupt threats from any source, including the most likely source ISIS-K, Biden said.