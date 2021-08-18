Afghanistan crisis: Taliban fighters open fire at protesters waving national flag in Jalalabad

Amid the recent heartbreaking developments in war-torn Afghanistan, recently the Taliban fighters opened fire at a group of protesters in Jalalabad, a video clip showed. The incident took place on Wednesday when a group of protesters in Jalalabad, rejecting the Taliban flag, were demanding that the Afghan national flag be back in their offices.

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media platforms, protesters are seen waving the national flag of Afghanistan in a heavily crowded street in Jalalabad after which some armed Taliban fighters opened fire at them.

See the video here:

The video was shared by Afghanistan HPC Director of External Relations Najeeb Nangyal. There is no confirmation of injuries or whether the shots were fired in the air or at the protesters.

This comes after the Taliban on Sunday entered Kabul and took control of the presidential palace there, after President Ashraf Ghani fled the nation, saying his step was taken with an aim to 'avoid bloodshed.'

Also read Taliban indicates full burqa not compulsory for women, education till university to continue

The Taliban has locked the land of Afghanistan, leaving the Kabul airport the only way out of the nation for civilians and officials. The airport, which is guarded by the US military, is witnessing chaos since Sunday. Hundreds of Afghan civilians, desperate to get out of the Taliban-controlled nation, on Monday, were seen clinging to the wings of a US military aircraft, after which two people fell and died. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Other pictures and videos showed over 640 people sitting in a US plane that was leaving Afghanistan.

Taliban on Tuesday gave a press conference saying that they will not let Afghanistan become a haven for terrorists and rights would be given to women as per the Islamic laws.