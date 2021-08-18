Afghanistan crisis: Taliban burns down amusement park - Watch viral video

The Taliban fighters allegedly set an amusement park on fire, as a video viral on social media showed the park blazing in flames. In the video, purportedly the Bokhdi Amusement Park in Begha was seen burning, and the person who shared the clip, wrote, "The reason is that the statues/idols standing there are in Public access Idols are illegal in Islam."

"The Bokhdi Amusement Park was set on fire by Taliban insurgents in Begha, Sheberghan. The reason is that the statues/idols standing there are in Public access Idols are illegal in Islam, This is the logic of the Taliban's brutal emirate. The homeland is occupied," the user wrote on Twitter.

This comes two days after the Taliban fighters in a viral video were seen enjoying rides in an amusement park. They were seen crashing bumper cars and enjoying merry-go-rounds rade. Other videos showed the militants eating ice cream and hitting the gym. The videos came in contrast to recent horrific videos coming from Kabul airport, where thousands are thronging everyday, in attempt to leave the nation.

On Monday, hundreds were seen surrounding a US Military aircraft, while many were seen clinging to the wings of the plane after which two people fell from it and died. Five people died at the Kabul airport on Monday.

The Taliban on Sunday entered Kabul and took control of the presidential palace, after President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan, saying his step was taken with an aim to 'avoid bloodshed.'