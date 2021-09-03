Afghanistan crisis: Taliban all set to form new government today

Weeks have passed since the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan, and the people of the country have been in a state of panic and hysteria ever since. Many have been trying to flee the country while others are continuing their call for help amid the current situation.

According to media reports, the Taliban is all set to form a new government in Afghanistan today, September 3, two weeks after taking over the nation. It has been reported by sources that the Taliban is preparing to announce the formation of a government today after the Friday prayers.

The last of the troops from the United States were airlifted by their government on August 31, leaving the Taliban in full control of Afghanistan without any foreign troops in the country for the first time in over 20 years. The Islamic militant group is now all set to announce the formation of a new government in the country.

The Taliban assumed control of Kabul, the country’s capital, on August 15, 2021, ahead of the evacuation of the US military from Afghanistan. Ever since then, the group has been trying to reiterate its intention of forming a legitimate government in Afghanistan for the benefit of its citizens.

They reassured the people of Afghanistan that they will govern the country to peace and success after two decades of war. The Taliban has also been trying to back foreign support from neighboring countries to legitimize the takeover and form a government.

Ever since the Taliban assumed control of the nation, the people of Afghanistan have been trying to flee the country, fearing the violation of human rights and free will under the control of the militant group. The safety of women and freedom of the press is also being questioned under the rule of the Taliban

Currently, the country is battling with an acute economic crisis as people are struggling for daily supplies. The ATMs in the country were also closed for weeks under the Taliban takeover. The group will form a new government today, hoping to solve these problems in the country.

In the visuals emerging from Kabul during the past two weeks, herds of people could be seen gathering at the airport in hopes of fleeing the country and seeking refuge in nearby lands, while several foreign countries decided to airlift their citizens residing in Afghanistan amid the takeover.