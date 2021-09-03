Afghanistan crisis: Pakistan shuts key border crossing with neighbouring country

After the current Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, the government of Pakistan has decided to temporarily shut down one of its key border crossings with the neighbouring country. The reason for doing this is reportedly the fear of the vast population of refugees, who are hoping to flee the country during the current crisis.

Pakistan has shut down the Chaman border crossing, which is the second-largest commercial border point with Afghanistan after the Torkham commercial town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, due to security threats, as per media reports.

Though the border crossing has been shut down, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that this decision has been taken only for a few days, for security reasons. He said, as per media reports, “We will be closing the Chaman crossing for a while.”

He didn’t specify when the border crossing will be reopened. He further said, “Our forces are present at the border. We are proud of our security institutions for the service they are rendering for the security of the country.”

The minister further added that the situation around the border is calm and they desire peace and stability for Afghanistan. Peace in Afghanistan is important for peace in Pakistan, he said. Security officials from Pakistan have further said that many refugees from Afghanistan are crowding around the border, hoping to get into the country.

The government of Pakistan has already announced that they will not be accepting any refugees from Afghanistan. The Chaman border crossing connects Pakistan with Spin Boldak in the Afghan province of Kandahar and is frequented by the Afghans as well as used for trade between the two countries.

Ever since Afghanistan was invaded by the USSR in 1979, over three million refugees from the country have been residing in Pakistan. The Pakistani government fears that if the border remains open, millions more would rush into their country.

Also read Afghanistan crisis: Taliban all set to form new government today

Pakistan shares a border with Afghanistan, which is stretched to about 2,500 km. Over 90 per cent of this border has been fenced and only about a dozen crossing points allow entry to those having valid travel documents.