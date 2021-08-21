Afghanistan crisis: Kabul evacuation one of most 'difficult' airlifts in US history, says President Joe Biden

Amid criticism over the chaotic pullout of troops from Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden on Friday said that the evacuation mission in the Taliban-controlled nation was the 'largest and most difficult' airlifts in American history and promised that no Americans would be abandoned.

"This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history. I cannot promise what the final outcome will be," Joe Biden said in a televised address from the White House. The US President is facing heavy criticism over the chaotic exit from Afghanistan, making the nation fall into the hands of the Taliban. Biden said that the frantic effort to evacuate Americans, other foreigners, and Afghan nationals from the nation were dangerous.

Nearly 13,000 people have left Afghanistan on US military aircraft in less than a week, according to the White House, and the flow of evacuation is increasing.

Biden said, firmly, "Let me be clear: any American who wants to come home, we will get you home," as he added that the US government does not know how many of its citizens are in Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

He added that the US is 'committed' to rescue Afghan nationals who have helped, worked with American forces against the Taliban, and who now fear retribution, news agency AFP reported.

Also read Afghanistan crisis: Afghan footballer Zaki Anwari died in midair fall from US plane at Kabul airport

The US government is keeping a 'close watch' on any potential terrorist threat at or near the Kabul airport.

He said that there are almost 6,000 American troops, including the 82nd Airborne providing runway security, the Army 10th Mountain Division standing guard around the airport, and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit assisting the civilian departure, on the ground.

"I cannot promise what the final outcome will be or what it will be — that it will be without risk of loss. But as Commander-in-Chief, I can assure you that I will mobilize every resource necessary," the US President said.