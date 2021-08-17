Afghanistan Crisis: Heartbreaking photo shows 7-month-old crying baby abandoned at Kabul Airport

Several horrific visuals are emerging from the Afghanistan capital since Taliban took control. Hundreds are attempting to flee the incoming regime.

While a video showed hundreds surrounding a taxiing aircraft on Kabul airport, another showed a stampede and chaos as people tried to board the last flights leaving Kabul before the airport was shut.

One of the most painful videos to emerge was of two persons falling from the sky from an aircraft mid-air. Such is the despereation to leave that the deceased people were clinging on to one of the wheels of the aircraft on the outside, rather than being inside it.

Another gut-wrenching visual emerged on August 17 which is reportedly from the same chaos that unfolded at Kabul Airport.

Now, the photo doing rounds on social media today is of an infant lying abandoned in a plastic crate and crying. The ailing baby is reportedly 7 months old and is a girl. She was separated from her parents and went missing in yesterday's chaos.

The infant's parents allegedly live in PD-5, Kabul, as reportedly by Afghanistan's Asvaka News Agency which is helping the family find their lost baby.

A couple living in PD-5 #Kabul blame that their 7 Months Baby went missing from Kabul Airport yesterday during the chaos. Up to this instance they couldn’t find him. @AsvakaNews trying to help them find their baby through missing announcements on social media. pic.twitter.com/TDsJEXUXAR — AÅ›vaka - News Agency (@AsvakaNews) August 17, 2021

The image has pained several netizens who came out with scathing remarks against world powers and international agencies for failing to mitigate the situation unfolding in Afghanistan. People are singling out US President Joe Biden and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) in questioning them on their silence around the human catastrophe.

Also read WATCH: Chaos unfolds as hundreds gather at Kabul airport to board flight out of Afghanistan

Several Twitter users called it the saddest picture of the day. One user said, “What a cruel era we are witnessing and living in.”

Another user tagged United Nations and Chief Secretary Antonio Guterres and wrote, “The whole world is watching, how we die!”

One user called out the Taliban for failing to keep the promise of protecting people in Afghanistan, “This baby last on the tarmac at Kabul Airport should be the symbol of failure of Taliban, failure of Americanism and failure of Talibanism! Failing to protect a child is nobody’s win.