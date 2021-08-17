Afghanistan crisis: 127 people land in Kathmandu, including 118 Nepalis, 9 Indians

A total of 127 people landed in Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu on Tuesday morning from Afghanistan via Kuwait including 118 Nepalis and nine Indians.

The people were evacuated to Kuwait from Afghanistan on Monday.

Brigadier General Santosh Ballave Poudyal, Nepali Army Spokesperson confirmed WION that all evacuees have been taken to an isolation centre in Kathmandu and COVID protocols will be followed.

“The Nepali Government has given the responsibility to take these evacuees from airport to Radha Soami Satsang Beas COVID-19 Isolation Centre, Samakhusi. So, PCR and Antigen Tests will be carried out and accordingly will be sent to home isolation,” Poudyal told WION.

Nepal Foreign Ministry confirmed in a tweet, “Arrival of Nepali nationals from Afghanistan has started. 118 of them have arrived at Kathmandu airport by a Chartered aircraft via Kuwait this morning.”

Earlier, the Nepal Government had requested the international community to keep Nepali nationals living in Kabul, Afghanistan in safe place and help their repatriation home.

“It is an honor for us to be able to welcome the first flight to Kathmandu safely, among are Nepalese who have worked in US Embassy in Kabul. We are extremely grateful for services,” US Embassy Nepal said in a tweet.

The Manpower Association in Kathmandu claims that there are about 15,000 Nepalis in Afghanistan, while the government has a record of only 1,500.