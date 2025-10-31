ISIS terrorist captured in Afghanistan, who infiltrated using fake ID card, makes BIG confession says, 'Received training in Pakistan...'

An ISIS terrorist identified as Saeedullah, who has been arrested in Afghanistan has made big confession of receiving terrorist training in Pakistan. ISIS terrorist, was using a fake identity card under the name "Mohammad" to attempt infiltrating into Afghanistan through the Torkham border crossing.

An ISIS terrorist identified as Saeedullah, who has been arrested in Afghanistan has made big confession of receiving terrorist training in Pakistan. ISIS terrorist, was using a fake identity card under the name "Mohammad" to attempt infiltrating into Afghanistan through the Torkham border crossing, as per reports.

In a video released by authorities, the detained terrorist confessed that he underwent ideological and combat training in Pakistan's Quetta region. "When I entered Afghanistan with a fake ID card, my name here was Mohammad. In Quetta, when I went to the mountains, significant efforts were made to mentally indoctrinate me," the ISIS member said in the footage.

In a report by Tolo News, Military expert Yousuf Amin Zazai said, "I can say with certainty that Afghanistan is neither a source nor a hub of terrorism. These terrorists are funded from the region and operate under various names."

While, political analyst Naqibullah Noori remarked, "This shows that Pakistan's claims are false, and it has now been proven that the centre of terrorist training is Pakistan and its government."

Earlier, on January 22 this year, the Central Commission for Security and Clearance of Afghanistan had reported that newly recruited ISIS fighters were being transferred from Karachi and Islamabad airports to training camps in Balochistan and the tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The statement claimed that these fighters were being prepared to launch attacks in regional countries, particularly Afghanistan.

Two ISIS operatives arrested in India

Two ISIS operatives, both identified as Adnan, were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell, who were allegedly plotting for a major 'suicide' terror attack in a high-footfall area of the national capital during the Diwali season celebrations, including South Delhi's mall and park, to cause maximum causalities. Both have now been send to Police custody following their appearing before Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class.

Additional Commissioner of Police (CP) Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha said, ''The arrests have averted a possible terror attack in Delhi. They had conducted recce of several crowded places, including a mall in south Delhi and a park, where they planned to execute the strike.'