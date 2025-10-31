FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'We farmers don’t fight for fame': 82-year-old Punjab farmer Mohinder Kaur’s unshaken stand in defamation case against Kangana Ranaut; Know what actually happened

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti makes shocking claim, says psychics told her two people murdered late actor: 'Do log aaye the jo...'

ISIS terrorist captured in Afghanistan, who infiltrated using fake ID card, makes BIG confession says, 'Received training in Pakistan...'

Bank Holidays in November 2025: Banks to remain closed for 10 days this month, check state-wise list here

Amid divorce rumours, Jay Bhanushali cheers for Mahhi Vij, wants her to 'shine': 'Looking forward for...'

Russia launches massive strikes on Ukraine's energy grid; two killed

Gold, silver prices fall today, October 31: 24K gold at Rs...; Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and others

Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit against The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Delhi HC asks former NCB officer, Netflix, Red Chillies to...

King Charles III strips Prince Andrew of royal titles, evicts him from his residence due to...

US Vice President JD Vance makes SHOCKING statement on his wife Usha Vance's religion: 'Hopes she converts into Christianity, if she doesn't....'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'We farmers don’t fight for fame': 82-year-old Punjab farmer Mohinder Kaur’s unshaken stand in defamation case against Kangana Ranaut; Know what actually happened

82-year-old Punjab farmer Mohinder Kaur’s unshaken stand in defamation case

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti makes shocking claim, says psychics told her two people murdered late actor: 'Do log aaye the jo...'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister says psychics told her two people murdered him

ISIS terrorist captured in Afghanistan, who infiltrated using fake ID card, makes BIG confession says, 'Received training in Pakistan...'

ISIS terrorist captured in Afghanistan makes BIG confession says, 'Received...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeWorld

WORLD

ISIS terrorist captured in Afghanistan, who infiltrated using fake ID card, makes BIG confession says, 'Received training in Pakistan...'

An ISIS terrorist identified as Saeedullah, who has been arrested in Afghanistan has made big confession of receiving terrorist training in Pakistan. ISIS terrorist, was using a fake identity card under the name "Mohammad" to attempt infiltrating into Afghanistan through the Torkham border crossing.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 08:43 AM IST

ISIS terrorist captured in Afghanistan, who infiltrated using fake ID card, makes BIG confession says, 'Received training in Pakistan...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

An ISIS terrorist identified as Saeedullah, who has been arrested in Afghanistan has made big confession of receiving terrorist training in Pakistan. ISIS terrorist, was using a fake identity card under the name "Mohammad" to attempt infiltrating into Afghanistan through the Torkham border crossing, as per reports.

In a video released by authorities, the detained terrorist confessed that he underwent ideological and combat training in Pakistan's Quetta region. "When I entered Afghanistan with a fake ID card, my name here was Mohammad. In Quetta, when I went to the mountains, significant efforts were made to mentally indoctrinate me," the ISIS member said in the footage.

In a report by Tolo News,  Military expert Yousuf Amin Zazai said, "I can say with certainty that Afghanistan is neither a source nor a hub of terrorism. These terrorists are funded from the region and operate under various names."

While,  political analyst Naqibullah Noori remarked, "This shows that Pakistan's claims are false, and it has now been proven that the centre of terrorist training is Pakistan and its government."

Earlier, on January 22 this year, the Central Commission for Security and Clearance of Afghanistan had reported that newly recruited ISIS fighters were being transferred from Karachi and Islamabad airports to training camps in Balochistan and the tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The statement claimed that these fighters were being prepared to launch attacks in regional countries, particularly Afghanistan.

Two ISIS operatives arrested in India

Two ISIS operatives, both identified as Adnan, were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell, who were allegedly plotting for a major 'suicide' terror attack in a high-footfall area of the national capital during the Diwali season celebrations, including South Delhi's mall and park, to cause maximum causalities. Both have now been send to Police custody following their appearing before Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class. 

Additional Commissioner of Police (CP) Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha said, ''The arrests have averted a possible terror attack in Delhi. They had conducted recce of several crowded places, including a mall in south Delhi and a park, where they planned to execute the strike.'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    'We farmers don’t fight for fame': 82-year-old Punjab farmer Mohinder Kaur’s unshaken stand in defamation case against Kangana Ranaut; Know what actually happened
    82-year-old Punjab farmer Mohinder Kaur’s unshaken stand in defamation case
    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti makes shocking claim, says psychics told her two people murdered late actor: 'Do log aaye the jo...'
    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister says psychics told her two people murdered him
    ISIS terrorist captured in Afghanistan, who infiltrated using fake ID card, makes BIG confession says, 'Received training in Pakistan...'
    ISIS terrorist captured in Afghanistan makes BIG confession says, 'Received...'
    Bank Holidays in November 2025: Banks to remain closed for 10 days this month, check state-wise list here
    Bank Holidays in November 2025: Banks to remain closed for 10 days this month
    Amid divorce rumours, Jay Bhanushali cheers for Mahhi Vij, wants her to 'shine': 'Looking forward for...'
    Amid divorce rumours, Jay Bhanushali cheers for Mahhi Vij, wants her to 'shine'
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
    From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE