Afghanistan: 3 killed, several injured in Kabul due to ‘celebratory’ firing by Taliban

It has been several weeks since the Taliban took over the nation of Afghanistan, and since then, several reports of disturbance and conflicts have emerged from the country. In recent news, it has been reported that 3 people have been killed and several ended up wounded due to celebratory firing by the Taliban in Kabul.

The incident took place late at night on Friday, September 3, when it was reported that three people have been killed and several others have been injured due to a celebratory firing by the Taliban in Kabul after they claimed that they have assumed control of the Panjshir valley.

The Taliban announced yesterday that they have entered the Panjshir valley and assumed control of the region after defeating the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA). A video was posted after the firing by an Afghani news agency, where people were seen rushing their loved ones to the hospital after getting injured.

As per the Taliban, they have assumed control of the entire nation of Afghanistan yesterday. A commander from the militant group was quoted saying by Reuters, “By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of entire Afghanistan. The troublemakers have been defeated and Panjshir is now under our command.”

After the Taliban’s claims about taking over Panjshir surfaced, the resistance group from the valley dismissed them, stating that the Taliban has not defeated the NRFA and that they will be continuing their movement against the militant group.

Former Afghanistan Vice President and commander of the resistance force in Panjshir, Amrullah Saleh tweeted, “The RESISTANCE is continuing and will continue. I am here with my soil, for my soil & defending its dignity.”

He also confirmed that he is currently in Panjshir and clashes between the Taliban and NRFA are still going on. Earlier, he had also tweeted that the Taliban are committing war crimes and are violating the human rights and peace of the citizens of Afghanistan.

Yesterday, the Taliban announced the formation of a new government in Afghanistan and informed that the group’s co-founder Mullah Baradar will be leading the government. Many people from Afghanistan have been trying to flee the country, and are crowding around the Kabul airport, amid the latest change in power.