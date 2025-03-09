Over 80 Afghan women, who fled to Oman for higher studies under USAID scholarships, face forced return to Afghanistan due to cuts in foreign aid under Trump's administration, putting their education and safety at risk.

Over 80 Afghan women, who fled to Oman to continue their higher education, now face the heartbreaking reality of returning to Afghanistan due to funding cuts by the US government. These women had received scholarships funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which allowed them to pursue graduate and post-graduate studies in fields like science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). However, after President Donald Trump imposed sweeping cuts on foreign aid programs, the scholarships were abruptly terminated, putting their education and futures in jeopardy.

The women, who had escaped the oppressive rule of the Taliban, were told they would be sent back to Afghanistan within two weeks. One of the students expressed the emotional toll of the decision, saying, "It was heartbreaking. Everyone was shocked and crying." The students had been studying in Oman under the Women's Scholarship Endowment (WSE), a program launched by USAID in 2018 to help Afghan women pursue higher education, especially in subjects banned by the Taliban. The Taliban regained control of Afghanistan nearly four years ago and implemented draconian restrictions, including banning women from attending universities.

As a result of Trump’s aid freeze, many international aid and humanitarian programs, including those supporting education and health systems in fragile countries, are now struggling. USAID’s funding freeze has not only affected Afghanistan’s female students but also other vulnerable populations who rely on foreign aid for essential support.

The Afghan women in Oman have now appealed to the international community to intervene urgently. They fear that if they are sent back to Afghanistan, they could face severe consequences. Many are at risk of forced marriages, and some fear for their safety due to their past activism and affiliations. One student said, "It's like everything has been taken away from me. I'm under extreme stress right now."

These women, primarily in their 20s, had won the scholarships in 2021, before the Taliban took over Afghanistan. They had been continuing their studies until December 2022, when the Taliban enforced a nationwide ban on female university students. Afterward, many fled to Pakistan before being granted visas to Oman through USAID.

The women have voiced concerns about the consequences they would face upon returning to Afghanistan. They expressed their fear that, without the opportunity to continue their education, their lives would be severely limited. "We need immediate protection, financial assistance, and resettlement opportunities to a safe country where we can continue our education," one student pleaded.

The situation highlights the impact of political decisions on vulnerable communities. As these women face an uncertain future, their struggle for education and basic rights continues amidst a regime that has excluded them from access to education, health, and other essential freedoms.