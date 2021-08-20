Afghan people's war against Taliban begins, three districts of Baghlan province liberated

The Taliban have captured most of Afghanistan. Despite this, the brave people there are not ready to bow down. According to the Afghan media, the people there have started a fight against the insurgent group. Under the leadership of the anti-Taliban commander Abdul Hameed Dadgar, three districts of Baghlan province of Afghanistan have been liberated from the occupation of the Taliban.

This incident is considered to be a big blow to the Taliban and Pakistan which is supporting them.

It may be recalled that with the help of Pakistan's support and weapons, the Taliban has been successful in capturing most of the parts of Afghanistan. It also captured the capital Kabul on August 15 after which, President Ashraf Ghani left the country and went to the United Arab Emirates along with his family. A large number of Afghan politicians, officers and military commanders have also reached the UAE with him.

After the Taliban took over the country and the President fled, now the people themselves have come out on the streets. Incidents of taking out processions and sloganeering with the national flag have been reported in many parts of Afghanistan. People are not even afraid of the possibility of firing from the Taliban. In such a situation, getting three districts of Baghlan province from the hands of the Taliban is being considered as a big challenge for it. It is feared that this war against the Taliban will intensify in the coming days.