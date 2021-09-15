Afghan-origin Indian national kidnapped in Kabul, MEA informed

50-year-old Bansari Lal Arendeh, an Afghanistan-origin Indian national, has reportedly been abducted in Kabul. The incident took place on Tuesday, when Bansari Lal was abducted at gunpoint in the country capital, informed Puneet Singh Chandhok, President of the Indian World Forum.

According to Sikh activist Puneet Singh Chandhok, Bansari Lal was abducted on the morning of September 14, from the vicinity of his shop in Kabul. He was abducted while he was headed to his shop in the morning, according to reports.

As per available information, Bansari Lal Arendeh was headed to his shop on Tuesday morning, along with his staff, as per his normal daily routine. While heading to his workplace, his car was hit from behind and then he was taken at gunpoint.

Bansari Lal, who is in the business of pharmaceutical products, was then seen getting taken away in a green Toyota Corolla by his abductors. It was also informed that after his car was hit from behind; his staff was abducted by the attackers too.

Bansari Lal’s staff was mercilessly beaten by the abductors but managed to escape. Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s spokesperson for International Media, said that he doesn’t have much information about the incident but will surely look into it.

The family of Bansari Lal Arendeh lives in Delhi NCR. Locals have states that a case has been filed with the concerned authorities and search parties were also out to look for the victim during the day. The community is also following up with the local authorities.

Further, Puneet Chandhok also stated that he had informed the same to the Ministry of External Affairs Government of India, and has asked them to provide their assistance in this matter.