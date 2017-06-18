Headlines

World

Afghan officials: a foreign citizen kidnapped in Kabul

An Afghan official says a foreign contract worker has been kidnapped in the capital, Kabul.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 18, 2017, 10:26 PM IST

An Afghan official says a foreign contract worker has been kidnapped in the capital, Kabul.

Agriculture Ministry spokesman Latifullah Rashedi said the man, who was kidnapped early today, was working on a horticultural and livestock program, but declined to provide his nationality. Another official in the ministry, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters, says the man is a Kenyan national.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Last month a Finnish woman was kidnapped from a Kabul guesthouse in an attack that killed a German woman and an Afghan security guard.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

