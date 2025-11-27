Nifty hits all-time high, surges past 26,277 points after 14 months; know what is driving the rally?
Afghan nationals immigration suspended, US takes BIG action after Washington DC shooting
Palash Muchhal's cousin breaks her silence amid cheating rumours, sudden wedding delay with Smriti Mandhana: 'You all should not judge him without...'
Big gold haul in this state: Mine with 222 tonnes of pure gold found in....
Stranger Things Season 5 India Release: When to watch acclaimed series that Netflix is releasing in three parts; Check release timeline, episode titles, other details
Netflix down in US, India? Thousands of users experience outage as Stranger Things season finale releases
Donald Trump says he's not inviting South Africa to 2026 G-20 summit in Miami
White House Shooting: Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard members in Washington DC
US President Donald Trump's FIRST reaction after two National Guard soldiers shot near White House, says, 'The animal..., pay steep price...'
2 Guardsmen critical after shooting near White House, Trump orders 500 additional National Guard troops to DC
WORLD
US has halted the immigration requests of Afghan nationals indefinitely after the shooter who shoot two National Guard soldiers near the White House in Washington DC, was identified as 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal.
US has halted the immigration requests of Afghan nationals indefinitely after the shooter who shoot two National Guard soldiers near the White House in Washington DC, was identified as 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal.
The US citizenship and immigration services (USCIS) confirmed the decision on X, saying: "Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols."
Due to the halt in the immigration process, Afghan nationals will no longer be able to move pauses visa applications, asylum claims and all other immigration pathways until the assessment is completed.
US President Donald Trump in his address, said, "Earlier today on the eve of the thanksgiving holiday, two members of the National Guard serving in Washington DC were shot at point blank range in a monstrous, ambush styled attack just steps away from the White House. This heinous assault was an act of evil and an act of hatred and an act of terror. It was a crime against our entire nation, it was a crime against humanity. The hearts of all Americans tonight are with those two members of the West Virginian National Guards and their families."
He also said that the animal who perpetrated this atrocity, pays the steepest possible price, and the suspect in custody is a foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan, 'a hellhole on earth.'