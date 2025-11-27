Afghan nationals immigration suspended, US takes BIG action after Washington DC shooting

US has halted the immigration requests of Afghan nationals indefinitely after the shooter who shoot two National Guard soldiers near the White House in Washington DC, was identified as 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

The US citizenship and immigration services (USCIS) confirmed the decision on X, saying: "Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols."

Due to the halt in the immigration process, Afghan nationals will no longer be able to move pauses visa applications, asylum claims and all other immigration pathways until the assessment is completed.

Donald Trump calls its 'act of terror'

US President Donald Trump in his address, said, "Earlier today on the eve of the thanksgiving holiday, two members of the National Guard serving in Washington DC were shot at point blank range in a monstrous, ambush styled attack just steps away from the White House. This heinous assault was an act of evil and an act of hatred and an act of terror. It was a crime against our entire nation, it was a crime against humanity. The hearts of all Americans tonight are with those two members of the West Virginian National Guards and their families."

He also said that the animal who perpetrated this atrocity, pays the steepest possible price, and the suspect in custody is a foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan, 'a hellhole on earth.'