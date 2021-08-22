Afghan MP Narendra Singh Khalsa breaks down after reaching India, says, 'everything built in last 20 years finished'

An Afghan senator, who was among 168 passengers evacuated by Indian Air Force from Kabul, broke down after he landed in New Delhi on Sunday. He was in tears after landing, and when asked about the situation in the Taliban-controlled nation, he broke down.

Afghan MP Narendra Singh Khalsa speaking to reporters at the Hindon airbase, in tears said, "I feel like crying... Everything that was built in the last 20 years is now finished. It's zero now," quoted news agency ANI.

On Sunday morning, the C-17 aircraft landed in New Delhi with 168 passengers, including 107 Indians from Kabul, which has been secured by the US military. This comes amid chaos and a tense security situation in Afghanistan which fell into the hands of the Taliban after President Ashraf Ghani fled the nation, saying he took this step to 'avoid bloodshed.'

After the Taliban's takeover, thousands of Afghan nationals have been flocking the Kabul airport in a desperate attempt to flee Afghanistan.

India has been allowed to operate two flights daily from Kabul to evacuate its stranded citizens. Earlier, India has evacuated 200 people, Indian envoys, and other staffers from its embassy in Kabul, in two C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has also provided contact details for all Indian nationals in Afghanistan requiring assistance. These are:

Phone numbers: +91-11-49016783, +91-11-49016784, +91-11-49016785