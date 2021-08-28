As deadline for US troops withdrawal nears, Taliban takes control of parts of Kabul airport

Taliban fighters claimed to have taken control over the parts of the Kabul airport ahead of the August 31 deadline of the withdrawal of the US troops.

Taliban spokesperson Bilal Karimi, on Twitter, in Pashto said, "Today, three important locations in the military part of Kabul airport were evacuated by the Americans and are under the control of the Islamic Emirate... Now, a very small part remains with the Americans."

A senior Taliban commander said that the group has gained control of most of the airport, and "just not a small part where the Americans still are."

"It's just a matter of some more time," a second Taliban commander said on gaining control over the remaining parts of the Kabul airport.

The commander said, "As soon as the Americans leave, they just have to give us the signal and we will then take over... This can be done as early as this weekend," Reuters quoted.

Taliban spokesperson has not said anything on the matter as of now, Reuters reported.

Amid the withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn nation, State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Friday said that Americans will transfer the Kabul airport back to Afghan nationals, upon their departure.