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ADNOC vessel targeted with missile in hostile attack in Strait of Hormuz, UAE blames Iran

ADNOC said one of its vessels was hit by a missile in the Strait of Hormuz early Saturday. No injuries reported. UAE blamed Iran for the "hostile attack". Iran has not responded.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 08, 2026, 05:29 PM IST

ADNOC vessel targeted with missile in hostile attack in Strait of Hormuz, UAE blames Iran
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The United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said one of its vessels was targeted by a missile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz early on Saturday.

ADNOC said that no injuries were reported and the situation had been brought under control, the state news agency WAM reported. The Abu Dhabi state oil company is one of the world's largest energy producers and exports crude oil, natural gas and refined products to customers worldwide.

The WAM report gave no details on the vessel, its cargo, possible damage or responsibility for the incident. The UAE, however, said Iran had targeted the tanker belonging to the state-owned oil company. The foreign ministry in a statement condemned "the hostile Iranian attack that targeted a tanker belonging to ADNOC with a missile while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, without causing casualties".

Iran has so far not said anything or taken responsibility for the alleged strike.

World's most important oil chokepoint under threat

The Strait of Hormuz, between Iran and Oman, is the world's most important oil shipping chokepoint, carrying roughly a fifth of global oil consumption. Shipping through the waterway has been repeatedly disrupted since the US-Israeli war on Iran expanded into a wider regional conflict, with attacks on commercial vessels raising freight rates and security concerns.

ADNOC says 'significantly impacted' by conflict

On Friday, ADNOC had said that it was being significantly impacted by what it described as unprovoked attacks on its people and assets, as it sought to continue meeting customer requirements in an "exceptionally challenging environment." ADNOC said in a statement that 15 of its vessels had been attacked by missiles and drones while transiting the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the conflict, including three this week, leaving one crew member dead and 20 injured.

The company said it was working closely with relevant authorities and taking all necessary measures to protect its people, assets and operations, while meeting customer requirements as much as possible. "Freedom of navigation and the safe, uninterrupted passage of commercial shipping through international waterways must be respected and protected without threat, harassment or attack," ADNOC said

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